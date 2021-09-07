BOOM (BOOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,008.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. BOOM has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $29,008.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

