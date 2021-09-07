Boosted Finance Price Tops $2.75 on Major Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00005861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $164,807.29 and $80,216.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00130281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00178909 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.11 or 0.07110153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.18 or 0.99811743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.83 or 0.00714878 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

