BOScoin (BOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $6.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

