Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $292,389.52 and approximately $63,189.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00149028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00729501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.