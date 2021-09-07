BOX Token Trading Down 9.9% This Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $102.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.40 or 0.00450816 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001049 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

