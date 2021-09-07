Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 59,473 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,167 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,473 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for 1.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. 400,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,252,580. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.