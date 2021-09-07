Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,048 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 473,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,163,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,816,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,689,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,813,000.

ECH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. 364,537 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

