Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.28% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,975. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $30.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

