Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $172.25. The stock had a trading volume of 155,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.27 and its 200 day moving average is $166.90. The company has a market cap of $453.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

