Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $9.22 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 2.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.48.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $145.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day moving average is $160.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

