Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises 2.6% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $133.33. 15,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

