Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.25. 27,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,102. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

