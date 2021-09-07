Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,767 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 5.9% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 606,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 279,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 88,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

