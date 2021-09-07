Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 151,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,784. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77. The firm has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

