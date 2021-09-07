Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,990 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.