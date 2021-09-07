Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,840 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America accounts for about 2.8% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,431. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $102.68 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.32.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

