Bp Plc Sells 12,364 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in CVS Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in CVS Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

