Bp Plc Sells 4,719 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bp Plc cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $218.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.91. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

