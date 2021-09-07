Bp Plc Sells 4,896 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $610.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $614.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.75. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

