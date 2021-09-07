Bradley Lim Chhay Purchases 400 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.97. 41,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.09. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $593.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 85.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 90,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

