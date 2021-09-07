BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Shares Down 1.3%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 0.37 and last traded at 0.39. Approximately 41,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 265,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.36.

About BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

