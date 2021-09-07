Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)’s share price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

About Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

