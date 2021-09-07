Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.27

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 31425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

About Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

