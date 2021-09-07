Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,073 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,475,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $69.77.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. Analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

