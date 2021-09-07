Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,161,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

NYSE BAC opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $345.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

