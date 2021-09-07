Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $455.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

