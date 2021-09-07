Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

