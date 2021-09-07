Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $106.60

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.60 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 104.40 ($1.36). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.37), with a volume of 6,426,391 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on BREE shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Breedon Group Company Profile (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

