Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $409.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.30), with a volume of 221939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.25).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 371.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 344.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 20.61.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.