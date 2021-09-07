Bridge Mutual Achieves Market Cap of $32.59 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $32.59 million and approximately $412,876.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00130320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00180035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.43 or 0.07111369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,875.74 or 0.99762903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.39 or 0.00890425 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,818,805 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

