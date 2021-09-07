Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Shares of BRDCY stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

