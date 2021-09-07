Brightline Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)

Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 810,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,000. Rice Acquisition accounts for 9.8% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned 2.73% of Rice Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth $60,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rice Acquisition by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 96,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,376,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Rice Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Rice Acquisition stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

About Rice Acquisition

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

