Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 278,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. 192,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,540,731. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

