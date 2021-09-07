Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

BNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,267. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $334,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

