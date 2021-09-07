Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,102,000 after buying an additional 1,618,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $14,958,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,483,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

