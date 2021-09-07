Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

CMC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $31.92. 516,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Earnings History and Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

