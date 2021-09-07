Brokerages Anticipate Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to Post -$1.05 EPS

Analysts expect that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will announce ($1.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.41). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Several analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Barclays began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of BASE traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.96. 652,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,622. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

