Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.11 Million

Brokerages expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report sales of $291.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.00 million. LendingTree posted sales of $220.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.16. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $161.14 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

