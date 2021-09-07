Brokerages Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce $2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $4.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $155.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $106.54 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 53,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

