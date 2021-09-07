Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of TGTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

