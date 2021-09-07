Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

USCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

USCB stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,415. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

