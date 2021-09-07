Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post sales of $14.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $15.56 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48,900%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $51.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $215.38 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $297,400. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.