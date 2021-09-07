Brokerages Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.45. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of CMS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,367. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 117.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,915 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

