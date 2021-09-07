Brokerages Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

CRKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 406,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRKN remained flat at $$3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.08.

Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

