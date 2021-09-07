Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$12.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($12.93) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($14.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($11.25). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($22.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($59.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($60.14) to ($58.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($37.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($51.36) to ($30.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 152,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75. The company has a market cap of $710.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

