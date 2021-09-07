Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post $537.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.60 million. Redfin reported sales of $236.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Redfin stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,370 shares of company stock worth $7,680,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.