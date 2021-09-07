Brokerages Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24).

Several research analysts have commented on TCON shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In related news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.85. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

