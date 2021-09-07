BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Shares of DOOO opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. BRP has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 217.22% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BRP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 449.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 353,060 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 45,170.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 239,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

