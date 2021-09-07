BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$131.00 to C$150.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 7,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 86,903 shares.The stock last traded at $98.96 and had previously closed at $100.33.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.45%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

