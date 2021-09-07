BRP (TSE:DOO) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BRP (TSE:DOO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BRP to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.00.

DOO traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$125.84. 210,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,523. The company has a market cap of C$10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.63. BRP has a one year low of C$61.35 and a one year high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

